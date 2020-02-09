Samantha Akkineni is bowled over by Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kartik Aaryan's royal looks

Samantha Akkineni is bowled over by Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kartik Aaryan's royal click and she made sure to take it on social media. Check it out below.

Bollywood stars Kareena Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan recently walked the ramp for designer Manish Malhotra and the two managed to steal the show at the fashion event in Hyderabad. Kareena looked drop-dead gorgeous in ethereal lehenga while Kartik Aaryan made a dashing appearance along with her in white and silver. Bebo, as we all know, is a source of fashion inspiration and when we talk about the same from the South Indian film industry, it is none other than Samantha Akkineni. Basking in the success of her recently released film, Jaanu, Sam took to social media and reacted to Kareena, Kartik's look from the ramp.

Praising her celebrity photographer friend Eshaan Giri for the wonderful click of Kareena and Kartik Aaryan, Samantha Akkineni wrote, "Mad proud'. Samantha Akkineni is bowled over by Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kartik Aaryan's royal click and she made sure to take it on social media. Sam is one of the actresses from the film industry who never fails to speak or express her heart out on social media. In the past, she had also praised for her stunning looks.

Meanwhile, Samantha Akkineni is over the moon as the film Jaanu has been received well by audience and critics alike. Telugu remake of Tamil film, 96, Jaanu stars Sharwanand in the male lead.

Directed by C Prem Kumar, who directed the original version too, the film was bankrolled by Dil Raju, while Govind Vasantha scored music.

