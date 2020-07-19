Samantha Akkineni brings on the DAZZLE in a shimmery Kresha Bajaj thigh high slit dress

Samantha Akkineni had graced the red carpet last year for her fashion designer friend, Kresha Bajaj in a shimmery high slit cut gown and even today, we can’t move our eyes off her stunning look.

Fashion queen Samantha Akkineni knows how to dress up right and stylish for every occasion. She is one of the South Indian beauties from the industry who never fails to grab our attention with her experimental look. The Tamil and Telugu actress always tops best-dressed lists. For one of the events last year, Sam stole the show in her sleek open hair and thigh-high slit cut dress. The South beauty had graced the red carpet for her fashion designer friend, Kresha Bajaj in a shimmery high slit cut gown and we still can’t move our eyes off her. Her sequin bodycon dress is perfect to wear at your best friend’s Cocktail party.

The Majili actress completed her look a thick stroke of eyeliner, neutral makeup. The stunner accessorised it with diamond earrings and long eye-grabbing finger-ring. Samantha Akkineni makes sure to step out from her comfort zone and try unconventional looks. Sleek hair is not something that she often tries but this throwback look of hers proves she can make heads turn in the best way possible. Sam is killing it in this outfit. Don't you think? Share your thoughts on this throwback look of the actress. Samantha Akkineni was in Mumbai last year for this fashion show.

Take a look at the photos below that prove she is a fashion icon and why her style statements often grab attention from the fashion police.

On the work front, Samantha Akkineni will be sharing the screen space for the first time with Kollywood's Lady Superstar Nayanthara in Vignesh Shivan's directorial, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film stars Vijay Sethupathi in the male lead role.

Samantha is also making her digital debut in with Manoj Bajpayee's The Family Man season 2. This also marks her debut in the Hindi film industry, though in the webspace. Samantha Akkineni had earlier stated, “With the digital house booming, I knew I needed to be part of this revolution. What extra wonderful strategy to make my digital debut, than with one in every of India’s most beloved collection, The Family Man 2."

