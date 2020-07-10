Samantha Akkineni is a bundle of joy in THIS photo as she flaunts her new hair colour

Today, she shared new photos on her Instagram stories where she can be seen flaunting her new air colour.

Samantha Akkineni has been occupying the headlines very often these days as she is sharing her daily routine and her new lifestyle at the time of lockdown. Today, she shared new photos on her Instagram stories where she can be seen flaunting her new air colour. Well, it goes without saying that she rocks the new hair colour. As soon as the photo came up online, her fans started sharing it too and now she is trending online.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha will be next seen in Ashwin Saravanan’s yet to be titled project. Talking about the film, Samantha had earlier revealed on social media that the film will be more than a female-centric one. Critically acclaimed actor Prasanna revealed during an interview that he will also be playing a key role in the film. Ashwin Saravanan shot to fame after his women-centric movies Maaya starring Nayanthara and Game Over starring Tapsee Pannu.

Check Samantha's photo here:

Samantha also has Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal in her kitty. Starring Vijay Sethupathi as the male lead, the film has Nayanthara too as a female lead. Initially, rumours surfaced stating that Samantha has walked out of the project. However, media reports claim that she is still onboard the project. The film’s shooting is expected to be rolled out as soon as the lockdown for COVID 19 is lifted.

