Samantha Akkineni calls THIS actor as her 'Superhero' and its NOT Naga Chaitanya; Find Out

Samantha Akkineni recently took to Instagram and shared the first poster of Rana Daggubati's upcoming film, Haathi Mere Saathi. Check it out.

South beauty Samantha Akkineni is one of the most bankable and popular actresses who is known for her strong roles in the films. The stunner is not only an amazing actress but is also known for her kind and expressive nature. From greeting her fans even amidst tight security to expressing her views on fashion looks of B-town actresses like and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Samantha makes sure to express her thoughts on social media. The stunner also supports and promotes the films of her close friends from the film industry. Sam recently took to Instagram and shared the first poster of Rana Daggubati's upcoming film, Haathi Mere Saathi.

The gorgeous shared the poster of her brother-in-law and wrote, "I cannot wait for this...my superhero," along with cute emoticons. Tamannaah Bhatia also took to Instagram story and shared the intense-looking poster of the film. Rana's terrific look has taken social media by storm and fans can't wait to know what's in the stores. Haathi Mere Saathi in Hindi, Aranya in Telugu and Kaadan in Tamil, the upcoming film is slated to release on April 02, 2020.

Venkatesh Daggubati also took to Twitter and shares Rana's look. He tweeted, "Back with a release nationally after 3 years!! Sorry for the delay but I promise you it’s worth the wait.....Witness the biggest fight to #SaveTheForest in #Aranya (Telugu) #Kaadan (Tamil) #HaathiMereSaathi (Hindi) on April 2, 2020, at a theatre near you."

Back with a release nationally after 3 years!! Sorry for the delay but I promise you it’s worth the wait.....Witness the biggest fight to #SaveTheForest in #Aranya (Telugu) #Kaadan (Tamil) #HaathiMereSaathi (Hindi) on April 2, 2020 at a theatre near you. pic.twitter.com/LokSBshloX — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) February 10, 2020

Prabhu Solomon directorial will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu simultaneously. Shriya Pilgaonkar will mark her debut in South Indian Cinema with Haathi Mere Saathi.

What do you think about Rana's look? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Instagram

Read More