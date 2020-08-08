Samantha Akkineni calls groom Rana Daggubati a ‘rock star’ as she shares photo with him; See PIC

It looks like the picture was taken during the Haldi ceremony which happened a couple of days back as Samantha can be seen in the Arpitha Mehta number that she wore during the Haldi ceremony.

As we all are eagerly waiting to see photos of Rana Daggubati and his wife-to-be Miheeka Bajaj on their wedding, South star Samantha Akkineni took to her Instagram space and shared a photo with Rana. It looks like the picture was taken during the Haldi ceremony which happened a couple of days back as Samantha can be seen in the Arpitha Mehta number that she wore during the Haldi ceremony. Sharing the photo, Samantha wrote that the time has come to celebrate Rana Daggubati.

Her caption read, “It’s time to celebrate you @ranadaggubati our rock star... #bigday #ranawedsmiheeka”. Samantha followed the bride’s jewellery as they both were seen in boho style with jewellery made of shells. Well, it looks like that was the theme of the Haldi ceremony. It should be noted that Rana’s father told The Times Of India in an interview about the wedding that they have a grand theme though the wedding will only have a few invitees.

Check the post here:

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj are all set to tie the knot today evening. According to reports, not more than 30 people will take part in the wedding. However, it will be an elaborate affair. Apparently, all the invitees will all be tested for COVID 19. After their Haldi and Mehendi ceremonies, photos and videos of the couple having a gala time surfaced online.

