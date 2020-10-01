Samantha Akkineni calls herself a pant lady as she shares her ravishing PHOTO in cold shoulder dress

Samantha Akkineni shared a photo, where she can be seen in a cold shouldered-dress, posing with her plants.

By now, we all know that South star Samantha Akkineni has developed a huge interest in gardening during her lockdown period. She has been sharing videos and photos from her garden every now and then, and she has also been providing gardening tips. In this new photo, Samantha can be seen ravishing as she is lost in her own thoughts. She shared the photo on Instagram and it instantly went viral as her fans shared it across all social media platforms.

Sharing the photo, she called herself the ‘plant lady’. Before this, Sam narrated how to get rid of insects and how to make natural fertilizer in a video. She also shared a lengthy post on bio enzymes and important and easy it is to make one’ own bio enzymes. Well, it looks like the Jaanu star is keen on being eco-friendly and inspiring her followers for the same.

See her post here:

Also Read: Master star Malavika Mohanan’s mesmerising silhouette lights up the internet; See post

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha was last seen in the Tollywood remake of Tamil film 96. Titled Jaanu, the film had Sharwanand as the leading lady. Post lockdown, she has two films in her pipeline. She will be seen playing the lead actor in Ashwin Saravanan’s next directorial venture. The yet-to-be-titled film has Prasanna in a key role. She also has in her kitty, Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film also as Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in lead roles.

Share your comment ×