Samantha Akkineni calls Kangana Ranaut 'bravest'; Says she can’t wait to witness this Thalaivi magic

The first much-anticipated trailer of Thalaivi starring was released today and it has taken social media by storm. The upcoming film is based on the life of actor-turned-politician J Jayalalithaa. Directed by AL Vijay, the film also stars Aravind Swami, Prakash Raj, Jisshu Sengupta and Bhagyashree in important roles. Thalaivi trailer has left the audience stunned and Kangana Ranaut has once again managed to steal the show. Praises are pouring in for the Thalaivi trailer and Kangana Ranaut from all the quarters on social media.

South beauty Samantha Akkineni also praises Kangana and director VJ for the magical trailer. She tweeted, "#ThalaiviTrailer is outstanding..@KanganaTeam..You are the bravest, most daring and indisputably the most talented actress of our generation...#Vijay sir goosebumps stuff just goosebumps stuff...Can’t wait to witness this magic in the theatre." Thalaivi trailer showcases the superstar heroine's phase from being the queen of romance to the one who rose to power despite a patriarchal political system.

Take a look at Samantha Akkineni's tweet below:

#ThalaiviTrailer is outstanding @KanganaTeam You are the bravest , most daring and indisputably the most talented actress of our generation #Vijay sir goosebumps stuff just goosebumps stuff

Can’t wait to witness this magic in the theatre — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) March 23, 2021

A lot of scenes from the trailer will give you goosebumps moment and the audience can't wait to know what's next in store for the. The film's music is by GV Prakash, DOP is Vishal Vittal and is all set to hit big screens on 23rd April!

Watch the trailer below:

Meanwhile, Kangana who celebrates her birthday today, March 23 has won the Best Actress National Film Awards while Manoj Bajpayee and Dhanush have shared the Best Actor Award.

