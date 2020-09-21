Samantha Akkineni calls mom to be Anushka Sharma an ‘angel’ as the actress flaunts her baby bump in a new PIC

Samantha Akkineni has left the sweetest comment on actress Anushka Sharma's swimsuit picture. Samantha wrote 'angel' on Anushka Sharma's post. Take a look.

The sultry diva from the south film industry, Samantha Akkineni has left an adorable comment on actress 's swimsuit picture on her Instagram handle. Samantha Akkineni called Anushka an angel and we totally agree. The Band Baaja Baaraat actress Anushka Sharma shared a picture on her Instagram account wherein she is sporting a black coloured swimsuit and is seen flaunting her baby bump. Many celebrities and actors from Bollywood reacted to Anushka Sharma's sweet photo.

The stunner wrote in her post, ""Acknowledging the good that you already have in your life is the foundation for all abundance" - Eckhart Tolle Gratitude to all those who showed me kindness and made me believe in goodness in this world , opening my heart enough to practice the same with the hope to pay it forward. Because ... " After all , we are all just walking each other home " - Ram Dass #worldgratitudeday." The fans and followers of the Bollywood actress were delighted to see the latest picture. The gorgeous beauty from the Bollywood industry recently announced her pregnancy on her social media account. The fans, followers and many Bollywood celebrities congratulated the actress and her husband Virat Kohli on the happy news.

Check out the post

On the work front, the south siren Samantha Akkineni will be seen in some interesting projects. The actress featured in the film called Jaanu which was a remake of the Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha Krishnan starrer 96. Now, the fans and followers of Samantha Akkineni are looking forward to watching her on the big screen.

