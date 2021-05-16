Samantha Akkineni calls Raj and DK's Cinema Bandi gem of a film; Says 'Let's release The Family Man 2 now'

Samantha Akkineni will be seen in never before avatar for her Hindi debut titled The Family Man 2. The director turned producer duo recently revealed that Samantha's performance in the show will leave everyone in shock.

Cinema Bandi, a Telugu comedy-drama film written and directed by debutant Praveen Kandregula, and produced by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K released on May 14. The film is getting a good response from the audience and critics alike. A lot of Tollywood celebs are also wishing congratulations and sending best wishes to the makers of Cinema Bandi. South beauty Samantha Akkineni, who is making her Hindi web debut with Raj and DK's The Famil Man Season 2, also penned a heartfelt note after watching Cinema Bandi.

Taking to her Instagram story, Samantha Akkineni wrote, "#cinemabandi is endearing and so full of hope..three cheers to the team for bringing this gem of a film...a breath of fresh air. congratulations Raj and DK, so happy for you. Now let's release #thefamilyman2." Samantha Akkineni and Manoj Bajpayee's The Family Man 2 is one of the much-anticipated web shows. Sam will be seen in never before avatar for her Hindi debut. The director turned producer duo recently revealed that Samantha Akkineni's performance in the show will leave everyone in shock.

Meanwhile, Samantha has two big South projects- Vignesh Shivan's Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal and Shaakuntalam, a mythological drama film.

Shaakuntalam is directed by Gunasekhar. The film is produced by Neelima Guna and Dil Raju under the banner of Gunaa Teamworks and Dil Raju Productions respectively. Dev Mohan will be seen playing the male lead role opposite Samantha.

