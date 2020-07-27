Samantha Akkineni calls Shah Rukh Khan 'incredible' as she watches King Khan's throwback speech; Take a look

Shah Rukh Khan's beautifully delivered speech is being loved by Samantha Akkineni yet again as she reposted it on her Instagram story and wrote, 'incredible'.

Bollywood superstar is arguably the most popular and successful actors in the Indian film industry and has earned a major fan following internationally as well. He is perhaps one of the most popular figures in India and an inspiration for many in the film industry. Recently, South beauty Samantha Akkineni was inspired by Bollywood icon's beautiful throwback speech. Samantha Akkineni has a major fangirl moment and was stunned on watching 's one of the throwback videos. In the video, SRK is seen giving a speech at his daughter's school.

The superstar spoke about how his life changed over the five gifts given to him by his father. Shah Rukh Khan's beautifully delivered speech is being loved by Samantha Akkineni yet again as she reposted it on her Instagram story and wrote, 'incredible'. Well, the first gift that Shah Rukh Khan received from his father was a chess set and this was the reason behind him penning down the speech.

"When I was ten, my father gifted me an old chess set. Now, chess is a reflection of life. And as cliched it may sound, it is probably true. The first thing it teaches you is that every move has a consequence, whether you perceive that it does or does not. Not a single moment is empty of living," Shah Rukh Khan says in the throwback video.

Check out Samantha Akkineni's post below:

On the work front, Samantha Akkineni will be sharing the screen space with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in their upcoming film titled, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film is written and directed by Vignesh Shivan.

