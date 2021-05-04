Samantha Akkineni calls Trisha Krishnan a Superstar and sends loads of love and laughter

On the birthday of Trisha Krishnan, Samantha Akkineni shared a photo of the South queen and sent her heart warming wishes.

On the birthday of South queen Trisha Krishnan, Samantha Akkineni took to her Instagram story and shared a photo of Trisha while wishing her a happy birthday. In the photo, a saree clad Trisha can be seen smiling and posing for a photo. Since morning, social media is flooded with wishes from fans of the actress. While some shared scenes from their favourite movies of Trisha, others shared throwback photos and celebrated her birthday.

On the work front, Trisha Krishnan has a bunch of movies in her kitty including Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan. In the film, she will be playing the female lead along with . Reports suggest that Trisha will be seen as the Chola queen Kunthavai Nachiyar in Ponniyin Selvan. Other than Trisha, Ponniyin Selvan has an ensemble of star cast including Karthi, Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi among the others.

She also has in her kitty, a film with Mohanlal titled Ram. On the other hand, Samantha is currently working on two projects - Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal in Tamil and Shaakuntalam in Telugu. The Oh Baby actress will be sharing screen space with Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in Vignesh Shivan's directorial Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal produced by Rowdy Pictures and Seven Screen Studio. The shooting was going on at a brisk pace and it is expected that updates about the same will be announced soon.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×