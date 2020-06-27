  1. Home
Samantha Akkineni can’t let go of Naga Chaitanya in this THROWBACK photo and it’s worth a watch

While waiting to see Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya in their next films on the big screens, take a look at the dreamy photo right here.
15132 reads Mumbai Updated: June 27, 2020 01:23 pm
Samantha Akkineni is undeniably a perfectionist. Be it her jaw-dropping performance in films or her engagement on social media, she simply has been an inspiration to her fans. Other than her laudable acting skills in films, one has to accept that Samantha is also a great influencer on social media. Her posts on social media never failed to set goals to her followers. It should be noted here that her photos with husband Naga Chaitanya are unmissable chapters.

For example, this photo of Samantha not letting go of Naga Chaitanya during their vacation in Ibiza proves how they both cannot get enough of each other.  Samantha can be seen hugging Naga Chaitanya, while giving a peck on his cheek, while Chay can be seen being lost in the world of Sam. While waiting to see Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya in their next films on the big screens, take a look at the dreamy photo right here:

Check out Samantha's post here:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

My ray of light @chayakkineni

A post shared by Samantha Akkineni (@samantharuthprabhuoffl) on

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha has two films in her kitty including Vignesh Shivan directorial Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal and Ashwin Saravan’s yet to be titled film. The former will have Samantha sharing the screen space with Lady Superstar Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi and the latter will have Prasanna in a key role. Naga Chaitanya, on the other hand, will be next seen in Sekhar Kammula directorial Love Story, which has Sai Pallavi as the leading lady.

Credits :Instagram

