Samantha Akkineni can take polka dots from fun to flirty and THESE 6 looks prove it

Samantha Akkineni can take polka dots from fun to flirty and we have picked best 6 looks that prove her love for it. Check it out below.

Samantha Akkineni, one of the stylish actresses of the South Indian Film industry can rock any look with grace and confidence. Sam is not only known for her powerful roles in the films, but also her style statements. Be it her red carpet look in a stunning gown, wearing a jumpsuit to an event or keeping it classy at the airport, Sam makes sure she stands out from the rest of the crowd when it comes to fashion. Ever look of hers prove she is a true blue fashionista and her style is an immense inspiration for many.

However, polka dot seems to be her all-time favourite! Samantha Akkineni can take polka dots from fun to flirty and we have picked her best 6 looks that prove her love for it. From airport to promotional events, check out Samantha's polka dots style and share your favourite look below.

This time in shades of neutral!!! The actress put together a brown polka dot top with a multi-colour striped pant, a combination which not all of us would be able to rock.

Samantha Akkineni keeps it casual in a bright orange polka dot jumpsuit with a statement Gucci belt. The stunner never fails to grab our attention with her unconventional looks and she rocks this retro look like a boss.

Shades of polka dots!! Samantha Akkineni looks like a true fashionista in a trendy monochrome polka-dotted outfit.

The South beauty looks beautiful in a polka-dotted bustier top with the lace hem paired with a silk a wrap skirt featuring floral prints on it. Contoured face, peach lips, wavy hair, lots of mascara and highlighter completed her look to perfection.

Sam donned a black and white polka dot midi dress and we just can't wait to steal this look. We wonder how she looks flawless every time even sans makeup.

Classy and how!

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More