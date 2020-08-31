Samantha Akkineni can't leave home without this CLASSIC accessory she loves; Find Out

One chic accessory piece that has definitely caught our attention, and you should try too is an evil eye bracelet that Samantha Akkineni is obsessed with.

South beauty Samantha Akkineni is known to follow new trends but she equally makes sure to keep everything possible stylish. South's best dressed never fails to miss a single opportunity to experiment with new trends. Specifically, her choices of accessories have always managed to grab the spotlight. One stunning accessory piece that has definitely caught our attention, and you should try too is an evil eye bracelet that Samantha Akkineni is obsessed with. The stunner doesn't step out of her house without evil or lucky eye bracelet that is worth Rs 11,000 approx.

Well, Samantha Akkineni makes sure to stand out in the crowd and is paying equal attention to the signature add-ons that complete her looks. Evil or lucky is a classic piece and is quite trendy. Many celebrities in Bollywood and South Indian celebrities own this piece of jewellery that looks chic. Well, it is quite budget-friendly and perfect to wear on any, Indian or western look. How well the magic of the Nazar eye works only time can tell!

Check out her photos below:

Meanwhile, Samantha Akkineni owns a bunch of super-expensive accessories and among those are Gucci belt, Manolo Blahnik pumps and Valentino belt.

Also Read: Is Samantha Akkineni pregnant? Actress gives a savage response and shuts down rumours

On the professional front, the Oh Baby actress has a couple of projects in the kitty. The gorgeous actress is also set to make her Hindi debut with a web series. She will be seen The Family Man’s second season, which is directed by Raj and DK.

She will be sharing in Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal that stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara alongside in the lead role. The shooting is yet to go on floors.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×