  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Samantha Akkineni can't stop laughing as she indulges in some fun banter with her furry friends; Watch VIDEO

Samantha Akkineni is an avid pet lover and multiple instances prove the same. Check out a video of the actress in which she is seen having fun with a few furry friends.
16362 reads Mumbai
Samantha Akkineni can't stop laughing as she indulges in some fun banter with her furry friends; Watch VIDEOSamantha Akkineni can't stop laughing as she indulges in some fun banter with her furry friends; Watch VIDEO
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The very beautiful Samantha Akkineni definitely does not need any introduction. The Southern beauty can floor anyone with her beaming smile and attractive personality. Samantha enjoys a huge fan following all over the country owing to her brilliant acting prowess in movies. The Majili actress is frequently active on social media too and often shares pictures and videos on the same. She is married to Naga Chaitanya and they make for the most adorable couple in the South film industry.  

Recently, Samantha has shared a post on her Instagram handle which is super cute and at the same time, hilarious. The Jaanu actress is seen indulging in some fun banter with the pet dogs of her close friend Shilpa Reddy. As seen in the video, she can’t stop her laughter while being filmed by Shilpa. Samantha is seen wearing a sleeveless pink top teamed up with blue jeans. She has shared another picture in which she gives a peck on her bestie’s cheeks.

Check out Samantha Akkineni’s Instagram post below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

shilpareddy.official God bless #foreverandalways

A post shared by Samantha Akkineni (samantharuthprabhuoffl) on

On the work front, Samantha was last seen in the movie Jaanu which is a remake of the Tamil romantic drama ’96 featuring Trisha Krishnan. The gorgeous diva has been paired up opposite Sharwanand in the movie that has been produced by Dil Raju. It has been directed by C. Prem Kumar and has received positive response from the audience upon its release into the theatres. Samantha will then feature in the web series titled The Family Man 2.

(ALSO READ: Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya chilling by the pool side in a throwback pic will make you miss vacations)

Credits :Instagram

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput: Here’s a list of stars who made their Bollywood debut opposite the actor
From a backup dancer to a star: A look at Sushant Singh Rajput’s journey
Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill’s shared surprising things about her love life
Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: When the late actor spoke on nepotism, heartbreak, late mother
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Demise: Shah Rukh Khan to Priyanka Chopra and others mourn the actor’s death
Sejal Kumar: From being rejected at auditions & leaving an economic degree to a YouTube sensation
Himanshi Khurana on Asim Riaz, emotional breakdown, Tamasha, Khyaal Rakhya Kar
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Check out the star's RARE facts
Time Machine: Disha Patani on dating Tiger Shroff, trolls, what love means to her, dance
Disha Patani’s Inspiring Journey In Bollywood
Love Talkies: Miley Jab Hum Tum’s Sanaya Irani & Mohit Sehgal on their wedding, fights, Nach Baliye
Anonymous 25 minutes ago

Hola

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement