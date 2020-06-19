Samantha Akkineni can't stop laughing as she indulges in some fun banter with her furry friends; Watch VIDEO

Samantha Akkineni is an avid pet lover and multiple instances prove the same. Check out a video of the actress in which she is seen having fun with a few furry friends.

The very beautiful Samantha Akkineni definitely does not need any introduction. The Southern beauty can floor anyone with her beaming smile and attractive personality. Samantha enjoys a huge fan following all over the country owing to her brilliant acting prowess in movies. The Majili actress is frequently active on social media too and often shares pictures and videos on the same. She is married to Naga Chaitanya and they make for the most adorable couple in the South film industry.

Recently, Samantha has shared a post on her Instagram handle which is super cute and at the same time, hilarious. The Jaanu actress is seen indulging in some fun banter with the pet dogs of her close friend Shilpa Reddy. As seen in the video, she can’t stop her laughter while being filmed by Shilpa. Samantha is seen wearing a sleeveless pink top teamed up with blue jeans. She has shared another picture in which she gives a peck on her bestie’s cheeks.

Check out Samantha Akkineni’s Instagram post below:

On the work front, Samantha was last seen in the movie Jaanu which is a remake of the Tamil romantic drama ’96 featuring Trisha Krishnan. The gorgeous diva has been paired up opposite Sharwanand in the movie that has been produced by Dil Raju. It has been directed by C. Prem Kumar and has received positive response from the audience upon its release into the theatres. Samantha will then feature in the web series titled The Family Man 2.

