Samantha Akkineni casts her spell in a sequins dress with a front slit and dramatic sleeves; Yay or Nay?

South beauty Samantha Akkineni makes sure to put her best fashion foot forward, be it at the airport or stepping out for movie promotions. Her experimental looks and styles prove she knows fashion like no one else. The fashion queen has yet again treated us with another stunning look in a sequin outfit by Neeta Lulla.

One can see, Sam is serving a major fierce vibe in a sequin kissed silhouette with a front slit and dramatic sleeves. Styled by Preetham Jukalker, Samantha Akkineni accessorised her look with a pair of diamond earrings. Minimal makeup by Sadhana Singh, on-fleek filled eyebrows, natural lip colour and hair tied in a neat high bun completed her look.

Check out Samantha Akkineni's latest look below:

Samantha is currently in the best phase of her career. After Oh Baby, Majili, Super Deluxe, Sam left the audience amazed with her powerful role as Raji in The Family Man 2. There is no stopping for this boss lady as she is gearing up for 2 big releases- Shakuntalam and Vignesh Shivan's Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, co-starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Samantha Akkineni had said, "I just want to take a break for a month or two...I'm feeling a little burnt out now." The stunner, who has not taken a single break in the last 11 years of her career is currently enjoying her 'me' time besides shooting for brands.