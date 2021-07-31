Samantha Akkineni changes name to 'S' on social media platforms; Fans wonder what's happening

Samantha Akkineni is one of the most popular and talented actors in the South. Ever since her debut film Ye Maaya Chesave, the actress enjoys a huge fan base, who love her for her cuteness and beauty. She is an active social media celebrity, who uses the platforms for various reasons, from professional to personal. The actress' Instagram feed is a mini-book, where you can get everything about her. So when Samantha disappears or does any slight changes on social media, it grabs all the attention.

Samantha is currently news as she changed her name from ' Samantha Akkineni' to 'S'. The actress dropped Akkineni from her display name on Twitter and Instagram. However, her name on Facebook continues to be Samantha Akkineni. After her marriage with Naga Chaitanya in 2017, she changed her name from Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Samantha Akkineni. However, as she removed the entire name and kept the only S, this has sparked rumours if there is trouble in her marriage or family life. As of now, Samantha has not yet addressed anything about this matter.

Also Read: Anushka Shetty shares a goofy PHOTO to wish her 'beautiful amma' on her birthday

On the work front, Samantha is currently filming for the mythological epic love story Shaakuntalam written and directed by Gunasekhar. The movie is based on the ancient play Abhijnanasakuntalam by the great poet Kalidasa. Samantha will be seen as Shakuntala, while Malayalam actor Dev Mohan as Dushyanta. The actress will also be sharing screen space with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the Tamil film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, directed by Vignesh Shivan.