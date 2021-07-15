Samantha Akkineni comments on Akhil Akkineni's bulked up body and abs for Agent; SEE PHOTO

Recently, the young actor and Nagarjuna's son Akhil Akkineni left everyone stunned with his massive body transformation for his upcoming film, Agent.

As we all know, actors can do anything to get into the skin of their characters. Their dedication and hard work to play a certain role has always managed to grab the attention. Recently, the young actor and Nagarjuna's son Akhil Akkineni left everyone stunned with his massive body transformation for his upcoming film, Agent. The makers released the first look poster a few days ago and Akhil is seen flaunting his bulked-up physique as he lifts up his sleeveless vest. Samantha also couldn't stop commenting on her brother in law and actor Akhil's body transformation.

She shared the first look poster of Akhil's Agent on her Instagram story and wrote, "Izzzz madness," followed by fire emoticons. Clearly, Akhil has left no stone unturned to get into the skin of his character and has gone through a massive body transformation for the same. Sharing about his fitness journey for the film, Akhil recently wrote on Instagram, "65 days back, I was challenged by #SurenderReddy to transform myself mentally and physically. Sir, the fire you have ignited in me will burn furiously throughout this film. I promise you that."

Take a look:

Agent is directed by Surender Reddy and newbie Sakshi Vaidya has been roped in to play the leading lady opposite Akhil. The makers have resumed the new schedule of the film already.

Vakkantham Vamsi is providing the story for the film to be produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara under AK Entertainments and Surender 2 Cinema. S Thaman will give the music.

