Samantha Akkineni comments as 'father in law' Nagarjuna remembers ANR on his birth anniversary
Today, September 20, marks the birth anniversary of iconic Telugu actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao. To pay tribute to his father, Nagarjuna posted a video with a heartwarming message. Now, Samantha Akkineni has dropped a comment on the video. She wrote, "This is so beautiful @iamnagarjuna. mama."
Interestingly, Sam deleted her first comment on Nag's post and reposted it again adding 'mama' alongside Nagarjuna's name. 'Mama' in Telugu stands for father-in-law. Amidst divorce rumours with Naga Chaitanya, Sam's this tweet will surely give their fans a chance to rejoice. We hope this is nothing but a lovers' tiff between Sam and Chaitanya.
Take a look:
This is so beautiful @iamnagarjuna mama #ANRLivesOn https://t.co/Xt6XQ6rhNu
— S (@Samanthaprabhu2) September 20, 2021
“September 20 is a very important day for me. It is my hero, my inspiration and my father ANR’s birthday. Dad used to like panchakattu (traditional dhoti). Especially, he liked ponduru khaddar. And I am also wearing one. I am also wearing his navaratna chain, navaratna ring. And his favourite watch is now mine. I feel satisfied when I wear these things as I feel he’s with me. We are trying to bring beauty in his fashion style with Bangarraju," Nagarjuna said in a video message shared on Twitter.