Samantha Akkineni compares South and Bollywood films; Says the latter has more liberty

Samantha Akkineni said during an interview that South filmmakers are expected to cater to the needs of each and everyone in theatres.

South entertainment industry’s sensational star Samantha Akkineni said during an interview with Zee Café that unlike South entertainment industry, Bollywood has the liberty to make films for a particular kind of audience. She said that the South filmmakers have the responsibility to make sure that they are catering the needs of every single person in the theatre and it is not the case with Bollywood. She also stated that OTT platforms have become the game changers as filmmakers are able to take more risks.

She said, "Bollywood has the liberty to make films for a particular kind of audience. They don't have to worry if their film will appeal to every single person. However, in the South, filmmakers have to make sure that we are expected to cater to the needs of everyone in the theatre. It becomes very restrictive. However, films in OTT platform are a lot bolder and we're able to take more risks.”

She will be seen playing a key role in the web series The Family Man. On the movie front, she recently joined the sets of Kollywood film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film is directed by Vignesh Shivan and it has Nayanthara as the leading lady, while Vijay Sethupathi will be seen as the male lead. She also has in her kitty, a yet to be titled film directed by Ashwin Saravanan with Prasanna in a key role.

Credits :Zee Cafe

