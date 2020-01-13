Samantha Akkineni congratulates Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu on their films' success; Says Golden days are upon us

South beauty Samantha Akkineni took to Twitter and sent best wishes to both the films- Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru and Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramloo.

Two big much-awaited Telugu films, Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru and Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramloo released at the box office in a gap of just one day. Sankranti is a holiday that holds a lot of prominence in the Telugu film industry and this time again, fans have received a huge treat from their favourite stars. Sarileru Neekevvaru released on January 11th while the Allu Arjun-starrer hit the theatres a day later on January 12th. Despite the clash, both the films opened to a phenomenal response from the audience and critics alike. The films are receiving praises from all the corners of the country.

South beauty Samantha Akkineni also could not stop herself from sending best wishes to both the films. Samantha took to Twitter and congratulated the team of Sarileru Neekevvaru and Ala Vaikunthapurramloo after hearing good reviews about the films. She wrote, "The golden days of TFI are upon us #SarileruNeekevvaru and #AlaVaikunthapurramulo .. Great start to 2020 .... big big congratulations to everyone involved including the crazy fans who make it all happen #sankranthiblockbusters."

Congratulations.. hearing great things happy for you https://t.co/szSdKqNApR — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) January 12, 2020

RRR star Jr NTR was blown away by Allu Arjun's performance in Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. After watching the film, he wrote, "An effortless and terrific performance from @alluarjun and brilliant writing from Trivikram Srinivas garu make #AlaVaikuntapurramuloo a great watch. Congrats Bava and Swamy."

An effortless and terrific performance from @alluarjun and brilliant writing from Trivikram Srinivas garu make #AlaVaikuntapurramuloo a great watch. Congrats Bava and Swamy — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) January 12, 2020

