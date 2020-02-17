Samantha Akkineni congratulates Nithiin and Shalini on their engagement; Says 'I'm insanely happy'

Nithiin's fans have been showering him with congratulatory wishes on his engagement with Shalini. South beauty Samantha Akkineni also congratulated the couple.

Tollywood star Nithiin got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Shalini on February 15, 2020. After dating for 4 years, the couple decided to take their relationship to a new level. Shalini and Nithiin exchanged rings recently in the presence of their relatives and family members. Nithiin took to twitter and shared a couple of photos from his engagement ceremony with Shalini. "Pelli panulu started.. Mussssikk starts...Need your blessings," Nithiin wrote along with the pictures. Fans of the actor have been showering him with congratulatory wishes. South beauty Samantha Akkineni also congratulated the couple.

Taking to Twitter, Samantha Akkineni wrote, "So insanely happy for you @actor_nithiin you deserve all the happiness in the world." Nithiin and Shalini looked beautiful together. While Shalini picked a yellow and green embellished lehenga for her special day, Nithiin was seen in a traditional outfit. The couple knows each other for 8 years now and had been close family friends before they started dating. Nithiin's ladylove has pursued a Master's in Business Management from a UK university. The couple will tie the know in April, in Dubai followed by a reception in Hyderabad.

So insanely happy for you @actor_nithiin you deserve all the happiness in the world . https://t.co/4HQI0acy9A — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) February 16, 2020

Also Read: Inside Photos: Nithiin and Shalini's perfect and blissful moments from their engagement ceremony

On the work front, Nithiin will be seen opposite Rashmika Mandanna in their upcoming film, Bheeshma. Directed by Venky Kudumula, Bheeshma is being produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under Sithara Entertainments. The film is set to hit screens on February 21, 2020.

Credits :Twitter

Read More