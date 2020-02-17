Samantha Akkineni congratulates Nithiin and Shalini on their engagement; Says 'I'm insanely happy'
Tollywood star Nithiin got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Shalini on February 15, 2020. After dating for 4 years, the couple decided to take their relationship to a new level. Shalini and Nithiin exchanged rings recently in the presence of their relatives and family members. Nithiin took to twitter and shared a couple of photos from his engagement ceremony with Shalini. "Pelli panulu started.. Mussssikk starts...Need your blessings," Nithiin wrote along with the pictures. Fans of the actor have been showering him with congratulatory wishes. South beauty Samantha Akkineni also congratulated the couple.
So insanely happy for you @actor_nithiin you deserve all the happiness in the world . https://t.co/4HQI0acy9A
— Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) February 16, 2020
Also Read: Inside Photos: Nithiin and Shalini's perfect and blissful moments from their engagement ceremony
On the work front, Nithiin will be seen opposite Rashmika Mandanna in their upcoming film, Bheeshma. Directed by Venky Kudumula, Bheeshma is being produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under Sithara Entertainments. The film is set to hit screens on February 21, 2020.
Add new comment