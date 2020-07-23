Samantha Akkineni congratulates Nithiin and Shalini on their engagement; Says 'This is so beautiful'

Nithiin is receiving best wishes from his fans and close friends from the film industry. Samantha Akkineni is among the other close friends who took to Twitter to congratulate Shalini and Nithiin.

Nithiin Reddy is all set to tie the knot with his fiance Shalini Kandukari on July 26 at 8:30 PM in Hyderabad. Ahead of their lockdown wedding, the couple got engaged yesterday in presence of their family members. Due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and as per the new guidelines by the Government, the families are taking all the precautions and the wedding will be attended by a very people celebs from the industry. Meanwhile, Nithiin is receiving best wishes from his fans and close friends from the film industry. Samantha Akkineni is among the other close friends who took to Twitter to congratulate Shalini and Nithiin.

Sam took to Twitter and shared a beautiful picture of Nithiin and Shalini from their engagement ceremony. She wrote, "This is so so beautiful Red heart.. congratulations to the lovely couple @actor_nithiin.. god bless you both ... so so happy for you paaapa ... look at that happy smile." Nithiin was quick enough to reply to Samantha with a 'thank you' comment. A lot of celebrities like Rakul Preet Singh, Varun Tej, Lakshmi Manchu among others took to social media and congratulated the couple on their engagement.

This is so so beautiful .. congratulations to the lovely couple @actor_nithiin .. god bless you both ... so so happy for you paaapa ... look at that happy smile pic.twitter.com/GMZy0fkVrc — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) July 23, 2020

Congratulationsssssss tintin.. soo happy for you.. god bless the two of you https://t.co/CleMAR9m0k — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) July 22, 2020

Congrats bro! https://t.co/PkkdmnPCxm — Varun Tej Konidela (@IAmVarunTej) July 22, 2020 Nithiin and Shalini's wedding will be a close-knit affair at Taj Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad. It will only be attended by a few close friends and family members. Pawan Kalyan, Varun Tej are among other actors from the film industry who are expected to grace this occasion.

Nithiin has also invited Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for his wedding on July 26.

