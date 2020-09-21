  1. Home
Samantha Akkineni does athleisure right with a statement silver bomber jacket and white sneakers: Yay or Nay?

Samantha Akkineni sets the fashion bar high yet again and we can't get enough of her latest picture.
Trust Samantha Akkineni to add a stylish element to anything and everything when it comes to stepping out in the unconventional look. The stunner knows how to grab attention with her stylish looks and this time again, Sam is winning hearts with yet another cool avatar on Instagram. The Oh Baby actress shared an athleisure look that she paired with a statement silver bomber jacket and white sneakers. The actress completed her sporty yet cool look with a one-sided ponytail and minimal makeup. Samantha Akkineni sets the fashion bar high yet again and we just can't stop staring at the picture. 

Samantha Akkineni is giving the right fashion and fitness inspiration with her latest look and we are all hearts. The photo has been clicked by The House Of Pixels and is styled by Preetham Julkar. The Majili actress has left the social media spellbound with her beauty. Don't you think? Check out her look below and let us know your thoughts in the comment section below. 

Captioning the picture on Instagram, Samantha wrote, "Get up..Get Moving..Get FIT, FIERCE & FABULOUS."

Meanwhile, Samantha will be sharing the screenspace with Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The upcoming film will be helmed by Vignesh Shivan and is also written by the filmmaker. Sam is also looking forward to the release of her Hindi web debut, The Family Man Season 2. 

