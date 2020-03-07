Samantha Akkineni does heavy weight lifting as she sweats it out in the gym; Take a look

Samantha Akkineni was sweating it out in style at the gym. The Majili actress was giving her fans some serious workout goals.

The south siren Samantha Akkineni was sweating it out in style at the gym. The sultry diva, Samantha was doing some serious weight lifting at the gym. The Oh Baby actress posted on her Instagram story some serious weight lifting that she undertook. The Majili actress was giving her fans and followers some amazing workout goals. The southern beauty Samantha Akkineni is seen doing Samantha Akkineni and her fans are loving it. Samantha Akkineni's workout is giving her fans a lot of fitness inspiration.

The actress who won everyone's heart with her brilliant performance in Oh Baby is leaving no stone unturned to keep fit. The south actress has interesting projects coming up in the future. There is a strong buzz in the south film industry that the actress along with her husband Naga Chaitanya wants to open a new production house. The stunning couple has reportedly heard a few scripts from new talent and wants to make films with strong subjects. Samantha Akkineni recently featured in the south drama Jaanu. This film had south actor Sharwanand, in the lead. The film was a remake of the blockbuster flick 96. The original film 96 had featured makkal selvan Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha Krishnan in the lead.

Check out the post by Samantha Akkineni

The film 96 had proved to be a success at the box office. The southern film, Jaanu was helmed by director C Prem Kumar. The Samantha Akkineni and Sharwanand starrer did not perform well at the box office. The fans of the gorgeous diva Samantha Akkineni are eagerly waiting for her next film.

Credits :instagram

