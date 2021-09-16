Samantha Akkineni is a doting dog parent as she clicks a happy selfie with her new pet Saasha

Samantha Akkineni, as we all know is a fitness enthusiast and even on the days when she is tired, the actress makes sure to hit the gym. Well, Sam was accompanied today by pet Saasha and post-workout she clicked a happy selfie with her new baby. Sharing the photo on Instagram, Samantha captioned it, "In case you hadn’t noticed."

The Oh Baby actress recently penned a self-appreciation post for pulling through the day with no sleep. She wrote, "I am superhuman for pulling through today’s workout @snehadesu. This is a self-appreciation post. Lack of sleep. Lost my sense of smell. Tired and edgy. Grrrr. Reminding myself how much I love my babies..NOT (sic)."

Take a look:

Introducing her new little furry pet Saasha to the world with an adorable photo, Samantha recently shared, "Cleaned the 19th puddle of pee today and it’s only 9 am..but the cherry on the cake has to be the moment that I sat down with my coffee thinking ha!! 5 minutes of calm now..only to notice one tiny little monster running with her dripping pee pad all around the house..and suddenly my coffee isn’t strong enough. Say hello to SAASHA #pitbullsofinstagram #HashandSaasha #brotherandsister #itsgoingtobeaparty."

