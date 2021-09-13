Samantha Akkineni drops a mesmerizing PHOTO as she give a glimpse into her fun week in black & white

Samantha Akkineni is one of the most popular South celebrities on social media. The actress is very active and uses the medium to express herself, share photos, flaunt success, work out, and others. Lately, she is following a tradition on Instagram, where she shares a sneak peek into her every week with videos and photos. Today, yet again, as a new week begins, Samantha shared a post dedicating to her last week and it is all things peaceful.

Samantha took to Instagram and shared a series of photos and videos to show what an amazing week she had. She totally caught the attention with her first picture as she flaunted her bare beauty in monochrome. In the next slides, we can see photos of nature, her dogs- Hash and Saasha, which she welcomed recently. Samantha also shared a pic to show that she was recognized as the most popular OTT actors list in India with her debut web series The Family Man 2.

Check out photos and videos of Samantha's week here:

On the work front, the South beauty has recently wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming projects-Shaakuntalam and Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, co-starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. The actress has also wrapped up a shoot of her mythological film Shaakuntalam, where she will be sharing the screen with Malayalam actor Dev Mohan. The stunner has now taken a short break and is enjoying every bit of her life by doing things she loves.