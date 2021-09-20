Samantha Akkineni elated as Nani receives her award; Naga Chaitanya thanks Aamir Khan for kind words

Samantha Akkineni won the best actress in leading role award, at SIIMA awards, which she couldn't attend. So on her behalf, Nani received the award. Now, Samantha shared a photo of the trophy to thank Nani in the funniest way. On the other hand, Naga Chaitanya thanked & Chiranjeevi for their kindness at Love Story pre-launch event.

Samantha Akkineni took to social media and thanked Nani for collecting her award in the funniest way. Sharing the pic of the trophy, Samantha also asked Nani if he ever thought he would get the 'Best Actress' award. She also congratulated him for his big on Jersey and said he was amazing in the movie.

Naga Chaitanya also shared pictures with Chiranjeevi and Aamir Khan, who graced the pre-launch of his upcoming film Love Story, which happened yesterday night in Hyderabad. The actor wrote in the tweet, "Thank you @KChiruTweets sir and Aamir sir for making the #LoveStoryUnplugged event a huge success .. your words have moved us all #LoveStoryFromSep24th."

Thank you @KChiruTweets sir and Aamir sir for making the #LoveStoryUnplugged event a huge success .. your words have moved us all #LoveStoryFromSep24th pic.twitter.com/YsOXxEJGIH — chaitanya akkineni (@chay_akkineni) September 20, 2021

Aamir Khan specially came down to Hyderabad to attend the event of Naga Chaitanya and also to meet his parents to tell them that Chay is a gem of a person. During the speech at the event, Aamir heaped praises for his Laal Singh Chaddha co-star Naga Chaitanya.

Also Read: Drushyam 2: Venkatesh Daggubati starrer gets a U certificate from the Censor Board

Love Story is directed by Sekhar Kammula and Sai Pallavi is the female lead. The film is slated to release in theatres on September 24.