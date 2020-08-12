  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Samantha Akkineni encourages fans to grow plants with her as she shares video from her garden

Recently, she got tagged in the Green India Challenge by Akkineni Nagarjuna, and planted a few saplings along with him in her garden.
3447 reads Mumbai
Samantha Akkineni encourages fans to grow plants with her as she shares video from her gardenSamantha Akkineni encourages fans to grow plants with her as she shares video from her garden

Samantha Akkineni took to Instagram story and has shared a cute ‘reel’ of her playing with a bunch of leaves. Sharing the photo, she wrote, “And it’s that easy to #GrowWithMe #FeelitReelit”. The video featured Curtis Water’s ‘stunnin’ in the background. Samantha also has a highlight dedicated for “GrowWithMe” in Instagram. It is basically a compilation of her gardening produce, insights on urban farming, composting techniques, bio-fertilisers and zero-budget gardening.

Recently, she got tagged in the Green India Challenge by Akkineni Nagarjuna, and planted a few saplings along with him in her garden. Several Tollywood biggies including Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan also took part in the challenge. Samantha Akkineni made her acting debut in Gautham Vasudev Menon’s critically acclaimed Telugu film Ye Maaya Chesave. She has featured in much high profile Tamil and Telugu films. Her upcoming film directed by Vignesh Sivan was initially said to be released in September 2020.

Also Read: Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan, Atlee, Sivakarthikeyan are friends like family and this THROWBACK PHOTO is a proof

Titled Kaathu Vaakula Rendhu Kaadhal, the film also has Nayanthara as a leading lady, while Vijay Sethupathi will be seen playing the male lead. While initial reports suggested that Samantha has opted out of the film, the makers slammed the rumours and stated that she is very much onboard the film. She also has in her kitty Ashwin Saravanan’s yet to be titled upcoming film. The film has Prasanna in a key role. Talking about the film, Samantha said it would be more like a female-centric one.

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
How to make Sara Ali Khan’s favourite keto pasta? Siddhant Bhargava reveals all her diet secrets
Angad Bedi on Janhvi Kapoor, Neha Dhupia’s reaction to his film Gunjan Saxena, his daughter Mehr & more
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Rhea shares details of Europe trip to SC’s judgement
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: All you need to know about the Supreme Court’s latest verdict
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: Ambulance attendant’s claims to KK Singh’s texts to Rhea
Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary REVEAL their diet post COVID 19 outbreak | LunchTime Diaries
Jacqueline Fernandez’s skincare secrets to get a glowing skin like hers
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Late actor’s conflict with sister to Rhea Chakraborty facing the ED again
Kangana Ranaut on Bollywood’s hypocrisy, being her own hero, shattering labels like ‘gold digger’
Sushant Singh Rajput, Mahesh Bhatt, Bandra DCP: Here’s who Rhea Chakraborty called and how many times
Sushant Singh Rajput’s former aide: Rhea Chakraborty removed us; gave him medicines after we left

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement