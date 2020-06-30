Samantha Akkineni enjoys her gardening time in this new PHOTO with muddy hands

In the photo, Samantha Akkineni can be seen having a fun time as she was grinning ear to ear, posing for the photo with muddy hands.

Samantha Akkineni, who has developed a new found passion for gardening, has now shared another photo from her garden, in which she can be seen having a gala time. In the photo, she can be seen grinning ear to ear, as she poses for the photo with muddy hands. Taking to her Instagram stories, she shared the photo, while promoting some self-love. Talking about her new found hobby in gardening, she had earlier revealed that she was happy to finally find something that made her happy.

Earlier, she has shared some batches of her harvest from her terrace garden. Talking about her interest in gardening, she wrote on the photo sharing application Instagram, “I finally found something I am passionate about that is not part of my job .. I was starting to get tired of answering people when they asked me ‘What is your hobby?' ...Me -'Acting’ ... Them - 'But that’s your job. What is your hobby?”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha has two films in her kitty including Vignesh Shivan directorial Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal and Ashwin Saravan’s yet to be titled film. The former will have Samantha sharing the screen space with Lady Superstar Nayanthara. Directed by Vignesh Shivan, it will have Sethupathi as the male lead. The film with Ashwin Saravanan will have Thupparivaalan actor Prasanna in a key role. Talking about the film, Samantha wrote on Twitter that it will be more than a female centric film.

