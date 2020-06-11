  1. Home
Samantha Akkineni enjoys her time while gardening; Shares a glimpse of her first harvest

The actress has been sharing candid pictures and videos from her daily life as she quarantines at home. In her Instagram post, the sultry diva, Samantha Akkineni wrote, "My first harvest of cabbage microgreens."
Samantha Akkineni enjoys her time while gardening; Shares a glimpse of her first harvest
The south siren Samantha Akkineni is enjoying her downtime at home by trying her hands at different things. The Oh Baby! actress previously tried her hands at cooking. Now, the Majili actress is now trying her hands at gardening. The stunner shares photos as she tries her hands at gardening. In her Instagram post, the sultry diva, Samantha Akkineni wrote, "My first harvest of cabbage microgreens.. For those of you interested in growing your own ... all you need is a tray, cocopeat , seeds and a cool room." The actress shares a glimpse of her harvest of cabbage microgreens.

The actress has been sharing candid pictures and videos from her daily life as she quarantines at home amid the Coronavirus lockdown. The fans and film audiences are now eagerly waiting for the actress to be back on the big screen. On the work front, the actress featured in the film titled Jaanu. The film starred south actor Sharwanand. The film Jaanu was the remake of the hugely successful film called 96. The film had makkal selvan Vijay Sethupathi and Raangi actress Trisha Krishnan. The film was a romance saga and won a million hearts with her story line.   

My first harvest of cabbage microgreens For those of you interested in growing your own ... all you need is a tray , cocopeat , seeds and a cool room (I used my bedroom ) that has a window that lets sunlight partially in .. if the tray isn’t getting much sunlight , a bed side lamp can be placed near it ..Step 1: fill the tray with cocopeat ... leave room at the top Step 2: sprinkle the seeds Step 3: spray water generously till the cocopeat is completely moist and cover the tray. Place the tray in the coolest area of your house next to a window .. if there is less sunlight you can use a bedside lamp (I did that ) . Leave it for 4 days .. (you can check on it everyday you ll see it sprout ) . On the 5th day remove the cover of the tray and spray water generously once everyday .. By day 8 your microgreens are ready to harvest upto day 14.. I got my seeds from zeptogreens .. happy gardening

There were a lot of expectations from the film Jaanu, with strong actors in the lead. But, sadly the film did not create any magic on the big screen. The news reports suggest that Samantha Akkineni will feature in a web show. The fans are very excited about this news and are looking forward to it.

(ALSO READ: When Samantha Akkineni donned stripes outfits in most interesting way and raised the bar of fashion; See PICS)

Credits :instagram

