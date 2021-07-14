Samantha Akkineni enjoys a playdate with pet dog Hash & it's the cutest VIDEO you will see today

Samantha Akkineni took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of her evening, which includes playtime with pet dog Hash Akkineni.

Samantha Akkineni is one of the most popular and bankable actresses in South Indian cinema. Starting her career as a model, she rose to stardom with sheer determination and acting prowess. Despite 11 years of her journey in the industry, Samantha remains to be one of the actresses who enjoys a wide fan following on social media. The Family Man 2 actress is an avid social media user who never misses a chance to share fun posts, from beautiful photos to workout videos, her Instagram has it all. Today, the actress gave a glimpse into her Wednesday evening with furry friend Hash Akkineni.

Samantha Akkineni took to social media and shared a video featuring herself and pet dog Hash, which will make your day. In the video, she and Hash can be seen playing with a balloon. Hash seems to have a good hand at playing with the balloon as he can be seen passing on it with ease to his dear mommy. Sharing the video, she wrote, “My goodboi and his balloon obsession. #hyderabadweatherisxoxoxo”.

Take a look at the video here:

On the professional front, Samantha is currently filming for a romantic fantasy entertainer Shaakuntalam. The movie is based on the play Abhijnanasakuntalam written by poet Kalidasa. Samantha plays the lead role of Shakuntala, while Malayalam actor Dev Mohan plays the role of Dushyant under Gunasekhar’s direction. She will be next seen sharing the screen space with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in Director Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal.

