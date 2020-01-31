Samantha Akkineni enjoys some movie time at home with her pet dog; Check out the adorable PHOTO

Samantha Akkineni has recently shared a picture on her Instagram handle in which she can be seen chilling with her pet dog. Check out the picture.

The pretty South actress Samantha Akkineni is currently doing really great in her professional as well as personal life. The Oh! Baby actress has always ruled the hearts of the audiences with stellar performances in all her movies. Samantha has also been honored with the Best Actress Award for two of her movies namely Majili and Oh! Baby much to the excitement of her fans. The Jaanu actress enjoys a massive fan following too, courtesy her utter beauty and acting prowess.

Samantha is frequently active on social media wherein she has a huge fan base. The talented actress often keeps on sharing pictures and videos on social media thereby sending fans into frenzy. The Ye Maaya Chesave actress is known to be very close to her pet dog Hash and often shares pictures with the same on social media. Samantha has recently shared an adorable picture on Instagram in which she can be seen enjoying a movie while sitting on a chair as Hash sleeps lovingly on her arms.

Check out Samantha’s picture with her pet dog below:

On the professional front, Samantha has received a lot of appreciation after the release of the trailer of her upcoming movie Jaanu co – starring Sharwanand which is a remake of the Tamil movie 96. The Telugu movie has been produced by Dil Raju and is directed by C. Prem Kumar. The music has been composed by Govind Vasantha. It is scheduled to be released on February 7, 2020.

