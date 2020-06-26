Samantha Akkineni enjoys yoga with husband Naga Chaitanya by the pool; See Pic

Samantha Akkineni is keeping herself in shape with intense workout and yoga, and joining her in this daily routine is her husband Naga Chaitanya.

South beauty Samantha Akkineni undeniably is one of the fittest actresses in the industry and the stunner is leaving no stone unturned to work on it. From intense workout to Yoga, Sam is trying it all to keep herself fit. She manages to keep herself lean and slim with proper workout and healthy diet. Samantha Akkineni takes her daily fitness routine very seriously and of late, she is enjoying yoga and meditation. Samantha Akkineni is keeping herself in shape with intense workout and yoga, and joining her in this daily routine is her husband Naga Chaitanya.

The stunner took to Instagram and posted a picture of herself enjoying yoga with husband Naga Chaitanya. However, Chay is missing from the picture for the obvious reason and Sam is currently working on it. Well, looks like we will soon get a glimpse of the couple enjoying Yoga together.

Samantha wrote, "Apart from gardening.. something I’ve been really enjoying is Yoga especially because @chayakkineni and I do it together ... #mytimewithyou #couplesyoga .. also we have the super best trainer @fly_santhosh who’s just insane .. chay isn’t in this picture but I am working on it."

Sam recently started a new health routine. She has begun her 48 days of the Isha Kriya and the Majili actress shared about the same on her Instagram.

"Today i begin my 48 days of the Isha kriya journey.. I invite you to join me ... Isha kriya brings health , prosperity and well-being . It is a powerful tool to cope .. and is meant to empower us to live life to our fullest potential .. link in bio .. it is a free guided meditation.. I wish you peace," Sam writes on her Instagram post.

