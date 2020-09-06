  1. Home
Samantha Akkineni is excited for husband Naga Chaitanya's upcoming projects; Says 'Shine brighter my hero'

Recently, Naga Chaitanya completed 11 years in the film industry and the actor received a lot of best wishes for the same on Twitter, and one of the special was by Samantha Akkineni.
Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni are one of the most adorable couples in the South Indian film industry. They tied the knot in 2017 and since then, they have made us believe in fairytale romances. From sharing photos with Naga Chaitanya on Instagram to them being very supportive of each other on a professional front, the couple is serving us goals all the time. Recently, Chay completed 11 years in the film industry and the actor received a lot of best wishes for the same on Twitter. However, one of the congratulatory wishes that caught everyone's attention was by Samantha Akkineni. 

Sam penned a heartfelt note for Chaitanya on Twitter and expressed her excitement about his upcoming projects. Alongside a creative, she wrote, "#11yearsforJosh  11 years in the industry @chay_akkineni.. so excited for what’s coming... shine brighter and brighter my hero." Chaitanya's debut film Josh released in 2009 and it received average response from the audience. Hashtags like #11yearsofJosh and #11yearsofChayInTFI were trending on twitter. Meanwhile, check out Samantha Akkineni's tweet for Naga Chaitanya and it is too cute for words. 

Take a look:

Chaitanya will soon resume shooting for Sekhar Kammula's upcoming film titled, Love Story. Chay will romance Sai Pallavi on the big screen for the first time. Produced by Sri Narayandas Narang and Sri P. Ram Mohan Rao under Sree Venkateswara Cinemas banner, Love Story has already set high expectations among the moviegoers with its few teasers. 

