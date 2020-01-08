Samantha Akkineni expresses her happiness as she received an award from Super Deluxe co star Vijay Sethupathi

Samantha Akkineni received Best Actor (Female) - Jury Special Award for Vijay Sethupathi starrer Super Deluxe at the recently held awards event. Sam is on cloud nine as she shared the stage with Vijay Sethupathi.

South megastar Vijay Sethupathi who is fondly known by his fans and film audience as Makkal Selvan, had left the audience stunned with his strong role in 2019 film, Super Deluxe. The talented actor, Vijay Sethupathi portrayed the role of a transgender person named Shilpa and he received immense applauds for his performance in the highly acclaimed film. Super Deluxe and lead actor Sethupathi won a lot of awards and recently, Samantha Akkineni, who is also a part of the film received an award for her role in Super Deluxe.

Samantha Akkineni received Best Actor (Female) - Jury Special for Vijay Sethupathi starrer Super Deluxe at the recently held Zee Cine Awards Tamil 2020. Sam is on cloud 9 as she shared the stage with Vijay Sethupathi. Sharing an image from the awards event, Samantha wrote, "when you receive an award from your favourite actor." On receiving an award, Samantha Akkineni stated, "I thought people would either appreciate or scold me for my role in the film. Thankfully, there were no criticisms. Working with Thiagarajan Kumararaja was a great experience."



View this post on Instagram when you receive an award from your favourite actor @actorvijaysethupathi #superdeluxe #zeecineawardstamil2020 A post shared by Samantha Akkineni (@samantharuthprabhuoffl) on Jan 7, 2020 at 3:04am PST

Super Deluxe, one of the biggest films of 2019 is directed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja. It also features Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Samantha Akkineni, Ramya Krishnan, Mysskin and Bucks. Yuvan Shankar Raja is the music director.

