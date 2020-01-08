Samantha Akkineni expresses her happiness as she received an award from Super Deluxe co star Vijay Sethupathi
South megastar Vijay Sethupathi who is fondly known by his fans and film audience as Makkal Selvan, had left the audience stunned with his strong role in 2019 film, Super Deluxe. The talented actor, Vijay Sethupathi portrayed the role of a transgender person named Shilpa and he received immense applauds for his performance in the highly acclaimed film. Super Deluxe and lead actor Sethupathi won a lot of awards and recently, Samantha Akkineni, who is also a part of the film received an award for her role in Super Deluxe.
Super Deluxe, one of the biggest films of 2019 is directed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja. It also features Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Samantha Akkineni, Ramya Krishnan, Mysskin and Bucks. Yuvan Shankar Raja is the music director.
