Samantha Akkineni fans demand Pooja Hegde to apologise to her; #PoojaMustApologizeSamantha TRENDS

Pooja Hegde recently shared a screenshot on her Instagram story and soon Samantha Akkineni's fans went berserk. Read to know more.

Recently, Pooja Hegde shared a screenshot on her Instagram story and soon Samantha Akkineni's fans went berserk. The screenshot featuring Samantha Akkineni in Indian look from one of her films read, “I don’t find her pretty at all.” Soon the picture went viral and later was deleted from Pooja Hegde's story. After this incident, Pooja took to social media and said her Instagram account was hacked and her technical team is trying to help her.

She tweeted, "Hi guys, so I’ve been informed by my team that my insta account has been hacked and my digital team is helping me with it. Please do not accept any invitations or pass out any personal information out to the person asking. Thank you." Within an hour, Pooja got the problem solved and also shared the same with her fans.

Sharing about the same, Pooja wrote, "Spent the last hour stressing about the safety of my Instagram account. Thanking my technical team for instant help at this hour. Finally, got my hands back on my Instagram... Any message, follow back or post in d past hour from my account has been done will be undone. Ty."

Well, Samantha's fans are going berserk and are demanding Pooja Hegde to apologize to their favourite star for insulting on social media. #PoojaMustApologizeSamantha is currently trending on Twitter. A section of social media users is not convinced that Pooja's account was hacked and are demanding an apology from the actress.

Check out what Twitter users have to say about it:

Meanwhile, looks like Samantha has asked her fans to maintain peace. Check out her latest Instagram story below.

Meanwhile, what do you think? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

