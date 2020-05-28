  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Samantha Akkineni fans demand Pooja Hegde to apologise to her; #PoojaMustApologizeSamantha TRENDS

Pooja Hegde recently shared a screenshot on her Instagram story and soon Samantha Akkineni's fans went berserk. Read to know more.
23023 reads Mumbai
Samantha Akkineni fans demand Pooja Hegde to apologise to her; #PoojaMustApologizeSamantha TRENDSSamantha Akkineni fans demand Pooja Hegde to apologise to her; #PoojaMustApologizeSamantha TRENDS
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Recently, Pooja Hegde shared a screenshot on her Instagram story and soon Samantha Akkineni's fans went berserk. The screenshot featuring Samantha Akkineni in Indian look from one of her films read, “I don’t find her pretty at all.” Soon the picture went viral and later was deleted from Pooja Hegde's story. After this incident, Pooja took to social media and said her Instagram account was hacked and her technical team is trying to help her.  

She tweeted, "Hi guys, so I’ve been informed by my team that my insta account has been hacked and my digital team is helping me with it. Please do not accept any invitations or pass out any personal information out to the person asking. Thank you." Within an hour, Pooja got the problem solved and also shared the same with her fans. 

Sharing about the same, Pooja wrote, "Spent the last hour stressing about the safety of my Instagram account. Thanking my technical team for instant help at this hour. Finally, got my hands back on my Instagram... Any message, follow back or post in d past hour from my account has been done will be undone. Ty." 

Well, Samantha's fans are going berserk and are demanding Pooja Hegde to apologize to their favourite star for insulting on social media. #PoojaMustApologizeSamantha is currently trending on Twitter. A section of social media users is not convinced that Pooja's account was hacked and are demanding an apology from the actress. 

Check out what Twitter users have to say about it: 

Meanwhile, looks like Samantha has asked her fans to maintain peace. Check out her latest Instagram story below. 

Meanwhile, what do you think? Share your thoughts in the comment section below. 

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
Anonymous 53 minutes ago

Everyone is entitled to their opinion. Even if the account wasn't hacked, what's the harm in saying she is not pretty. Fans behave like fanatics while these actresses meet, hug n kiss n make peace. To be honest Samantha is not a great looker with all her face enhancers.

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement