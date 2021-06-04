Samantha Akkineni fans say 'don't judge before knowing the facts' as The Family Man 2 releases
The reviews of The Family Man 2 are out on social media and the much-anticipated web show is getting a massive response. Samantha Akkineni, who has made her Hindi web debut with Manoj Bajpayee starrer show has left the audience speechless with her power-packed performance. Samantha's role is being loved by the audience and her fans have come out in support since the trailer had stirred controversy. One of her fans writes, "Where Are You Now My Dear Tamil Makkal?? Don't Give Judgement Before Knowing The Facts."
The other writes, "Full stop To All the voices raised against SAM & burning moment for haters. Goosebumps guarantee in this scene." Ahead of The Family Man season 2's release, the show landed into controversy after Tamilians objected to certain scenes after watching the trailer and even demanded to ban the show. Naam Tamilar Katchi leader Seeman also demanded a ban on The Family Man 2 and stated that it is "intentionally portraying the LTTE as terrorists and Tamils as vicious people.'' Samantha too received a lot of flak for taking up a role that according to them was against Tamils. However, now the actress is being praised for taking up such a courageous role ever.
Where Are You Now My Dear Tamil Makkal??
Don't Give Judgement Before Knowing The Facts#ManojBajpayee#SamanthaAkkineni #TheFamilyMan2 pic.twitter.com/VcHM743J7J
— Samiran Das (@SamiranDas2439) June 3, 2021
Full stop To All the voices raised against SAM & burning moment for haters .... Goosebumps guarantee in this scene ..... #TheFamilyMan2 @Samanthaprabhu2 #SamanthaAkkineni pic.twitter.com/Jb4Bd3etJE
— Abhi (@jackspa09980580) June 3, 2021
You Said it Then
& You Proved It Now
Hatsoff @Samanthaprabhu2 #SamanthaAkkineni https://t.co/Uwpk4yU0At
— Sai Sunil Reddy (@SaiSunil452) June 4, 2021
@Samanthaprabhu2 hats off
Hence series parunga adhukku appram pesunga#TheFamilyMan2 ain't agaiinst #Tamils
Series justified Tamils part very well.. didn't felt like anything controversial #SamanthaAkkineni pic.twitter.com/a2vUvVkMpg
— Mariappan Murugan (@_m_a_a_r_i_o_o_) June 4, 2021
But sometimes,in tight corners,when your back is against the wall and the world is against you you have to fight back in unexpected ways !! #TheFamilyMan@Samanthaprabhu2 has blown the mind with her acting and performance level Proud of you Sam.. #SamanthaAkkineni https://t.co/hlqgIZLRbZ
— aswin samantha (@aswinsammu) June 4, 2021
Blind Hatred Vs Genuine Review
I Appreciate @wekafawa for standing to truth & Answered genuinely that she liked @Samanthaprabhu2 Performance @Kiran_kajalfan learn to Appreciate a good Performances like your peers unlike spreading hate#SamanthaAkkineni #KajalAggarwal pic.twitter.com/dau8JnSp19
— Heart For Sam (@HeartForSam1) June 4, 2021
Being a mad of #Familyman2,whole night I completed all episodes and slept at 5am. #SrikantTiwari #SamanthaAkkineni #Talpade all made goosebumps scenes.@Samanthaprabhu2 apart from all defensive,u made proud to Tamil ealam and portrayed their painful life in any movie like this.
— Sathiyanarayanan (@iamsathiyas) June 4, 2021
Don't Judge too Soon Haters
She is Always our Pride @Samanthaprabhu2 @actorvijay #SamanthaAkkineni#WeLoveSamantha pic.twitter.com/WHYFk26qGb
— +MR.POSITIVITY+ (@Manivj001) June 4, 2021
Created, directed and produced by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K, The Family Man 2 has released today on Amazon Prime India. The series features Manoj Bajpayee as Srikant Tiwari, Priyamani as Suchitra Iyer Tiwari, Srikant's wife and Samantha Akkineni as Rajalekshmi Chandran (Raji) among others in the cast lead cast.
Have you watched the show already? Share your thoughts on Samantha Akkineni's role in the comment section below.