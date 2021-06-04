Samantha Akkineni fans say 'don't judge before knowing the facts' as The Family Man 2 releases

Ahead of The Family Man season 2's release, the show landed into controversy after Tamilians objected to certain scenes after watching the trailer and even demanded to ban the show.

The reviews of The Family Man 2 are out on social media and the much-anticipated web show is getting a massive response. Samantha Akkineni, who has made her Hindi web debut with Manoj Bajpayee starrer show has left the audience speechless with her power-packed performance. Samantha's role is being loved by the audience and her fans have come out in support since the trailer had stirred controversy. One of her fans writes, "Where Are You Now My Dear Tamil Makkal?? Don't Give Judgement Before Knowing The Facts."

The other writes, "Full stop To All the voices raised against SAM & burning moment for haters. Goosebumps guarantee in this scene." Ahead of The Family Man season 2's release, the show landed into controversy after Tamilians objected to certain scenes after watching the trailer and even demanded to ban the show. Naam Tamilar Katchi leader Seeman also demanded a ban on The Family Man 2 and stated that it is "intentionally portraying the LTTE as terrorists and Tamils as vicious people.'' Samantha too received a lot of flak for taking up a role that according to them was against Tamils. However, now the actress is being praised for taking up such a courageous role ever.

Also Read: #ShameonYouSamantha trends ahead of The Family Man 2's release

Created, directed and produced by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K, The Family Man 2 has released today on Amazon Prime India. The series features Manoj Bajpayee as Srikant Tiwari, Priyamani as Suchitra Iyer Tiwari, Srikant's wife and Samantha Akkineni as Rajalekshmi Chandran (Raji) among others in the cast lead cast.

Have you watched the show already? Share your thoughts on Samantha Akkineni's role in the comment section below.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×