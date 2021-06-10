Samantha Akkineni to feature in a trilingual web series by Netflix?

Samantha Akkineni was last seen in the series The Family Man 2, starring Manoj Bajpayee and Priyamani along with her in the lead roles

South Queen Samantha Akkineni is currently basking in the success of her recently released web series The Family Man 2. Fans and celebrities are lauding the actress for her role in the series. At a time when we are waiting for more updates about her next films, a new report has come up stating that Netflix is planning for a web series with Samantha Akkineni in the lead role, which will be a trilingual one. However, no official update on it is made yet.

Samantha Akkineni was last seen in the series The Family Man 2, starring Manoj Bajpayee and Priyamani along with her in the lead roles, the series was directed by Raj and DK. Samantha has two films in her kitty. She will be seen playing a mythological role in the historical drama Shaakunthalam. Directed by Gunasekar, it is a magnum opus and one of the highly anticipated projects.

In Kollywood, she will be seen in the upcoming Rom-Com titled Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film is directed by Vignesh Shivan. It also has Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi on board. Before the lockdown, she was busy with the film’s shooting. Updates about the film are expected to be released after relaxations for lockdown are implemented. She has yet another film with Ashwin Saravanan. The film was announced way before the pandemic hit and the makers have not made any official updates after its announcement.

