Samantha Akkineni flaunts her '2020 outfits' she couldn't wear & it involves EXPENSIVE YSL, Louis Vuitton bags

Samantha Akkineni has time and again proved that she is one of the most stylish actresses in the South Indian film industry. She is slaying it again and how!

2020 was a rollercoaster ride and no surprise, we have all spent the year in our PJs. We invested in comfort and most of the celebs also flaunted their love for it. However, we all are a bit disappointed on not getting to wear the stunning outfits that we shopped earlier this year. South beauty Samantha Akkineni recently shared a video regarding the same and we totally relate to her. The stunner shared a reel video of her flaunting the 'cute outfits' that she couldn't wear in 2020. Sharing the video on her Instagram, Sam wrote, "Every girl in 2020."

Her mesmerising and stylish looks involve expensive YSL and Louis Vuitton bags. One of our favourite looks of all is the animal print crop top that she paired with white denim and a sling bag. All the looks have been styled by Preetham Jukalker. We are in love with every look of hers in this video and totally can't stop staring at it. Samantha Akkineni has time and again proved that she is one of the most stylish actresses in the South Indian film industry. She is slaying it again and how!

Take a look at all her look from the video:

Samantha Akkineni is a synonym to fashion and style diaries have inspired many. She has constantly been setting #fashiongoals. This diva needs absolutely no introduction when it comes to fashion and flaunting the right trend.

What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.

