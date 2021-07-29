Samantha Akkineni flaunts her caravan life as she chills in a tie dye co ord set

Samantha Akkineni is one of the most talked about stars in the South Indian film industry. The actress had made her debut in 2010 with Ye Maaya Chesave (Telugu) and Baana Kaathadi (Tamil) and in her career of over a decade, she has given several hit movies. It is undoubtedly a treat to watch her on the silver screen. Besides, Samantha is quite popular on social media as well and enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram with each of her posts creating a buzz in the town.

Keeping up with this trajectory, the Neethaane En Ponvasantham actress is once again creating a buzz with her recent Instagram post. In the pic, Samantha was seen dishing out major fashion goals as she wore a tie dye coordinated outfit. The actress had kept her tresses open and was also seen wearing a mask in wake of the COVID 19 pandemic. The Raju Gari Gadhi 2 actress was seen posing with her stylist Preetham and their happy equation was quite evidently visible in the picture. Samantha had captioned the image as, “The caravan life #maskon #loveforcoords”.

Take a look at Samantha Akkineni’s post:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Samantha Akkineni was last seen in Manoj Bajpayee starrer The Family Man 2 which marked her debut in the OTT world. Besides, she is currently shooting for her much anticipated Shakuntalam. Helmed by Gunasekhar, the movie happens to be a mythological drama and features Samantha in the titular role. This isn’t all. She will also be seen in Vignesh Sivan’s Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal along with Vijay Sethupathi.

