Samantha Akkineni flaunts her different shades & emotions in this stunning knotted crop top look; See Pic

Samantha Akkineni took to Instagram and recently shared a picture of her wearing a knotted crop top and she looks drop-dead gorgeous.

South beauty Samantha Akkineni surely knows how to beat the lockdown blues and is sending happy vibes on Instagram. The stunner has shared another stunning photo of her and is making our Monday look brighter. Sam took to Instagram and shared a picture of her wearing a knotted crop top and she looks drop-dead gorgeous. As a part of the current social media challenge, the Majili actress shared a photo and wrote, "different sides , different shades , different emotions,different feelings . But all one." Samantha Akkineni was challenged by her close friend Shilpa Reddy to share a monochrome picture on social media.

Samantha Akkineni recently marked 11 million followers on Instagram and shared the excitement about the same along with a message. Sam wrote, "The best journey with the best people .. my forever team. #11millionstrongandgrowing . Ups , downs , good , bad ... I hope I was there for you as much as you have been there for me." Samantha Akkineni is one of the most successful actresses down South. Along with a huge fan following on Instagram, Sam has equally made her place in the hearts of the audience with her strong roles in films like Super Deluxe, Oh Baby among others.

On the professional front, last seen in C Prem Kumar's Jaanu, Samantha Akkineni is all set to make her Hindi digital debut with The Family Man 2.

She will share the screenspace with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in Vignesh Shivan's Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal.

