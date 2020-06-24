Samantha Akkineni flaunts her glowing skin as she clicks a random 'happy' selfie

Samantha Akkineni never fails to grab attention with her stunning pictures that are posted on social media. Meanwhile, check out one of her latest pictures.

The ravishing beauty Samantha Akkineni definitely does not need any introduction. The actress is one of the most popular celebs of the South film industry and also enjoys a huge fan base all over the country. She has given multiple hits in the course of her career and is loved for her acting prowess, utter beauty, and impeccable style sense. The Majili star is married to Naga Chaitanya and the two of them set major couple goals for others.

Samantha is frequently active on social media and often keeps her fans updated with whatever is happening in her life. Recently, the diva has shared a selfie on her Instagram handle, and needless to say, we cannot take our eyes off her. The Jaanu actress looks undeniably pretty as she flaunts her glowing and flawless skin in what she calls a ‘happy’ selfie. Samantha is seen clad in a black outfit and she ties up her hair into a neat ponytail.

Check out Samantha Akkineni’s latest picture below:

Meanwhile, the actress was last seen in the movie Jaanu co-starring Sharwanand as the male lead. The Dil Raju helmed romantic drama is a remake of the Tamil movie ’96 featuring Trisha Krishnan. The movie that has been directed by C. Prem Kumar has received a humongous response from the audience. Samantha will soon feature in the second season of The Family Man which also features Manoj Bajpayee. Apart from that, she will be seen in the movie Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal co-starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.

