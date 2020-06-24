  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Samantha Akkineni flaunts her glowing skin as she clicks a random 'happy' selfie

Samantha Akkineni never fails to grab attention with her stunning pictures that are posted on social media. Meanwhile, check out one of her latest pictures.
2896 reads Mumbai
Samantha Akkineni flaunts her glowing skin as she clicks a random 'happy' selfieSamantha Akkineni flaunts her glowing skin as she clicks a random 'happy' selfie
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The ravishing beauty Samantha Akkineni definitely does not need any introduction. The actress is one of the most popular celebs of the South film industry and also enjoys a huge fan base all over the country. She has given multiple hits in the course of her career and is loved for her acting prowess, utter beauty, and impeccable style sense. The Majili star is married to Naga Chaitanya and the two of them set major couple goals for others.

Samantha is frequently active on social media and often keeps her fans updated with whatever is happening in her life. Recently, the diva has shared a selfie on her Instagram handle, and needless to say, we cannot take our eyes off her. The Jaanu actress looks undeniably pretty as she flaunts her glowing and flawless skin in what she calls a ‘happy’ selfie. Samantha is seen clad in a black outfit and she ties up her hair into a neat ponytail.

Check out Samantha Akkineni’s latest picture below:

Meanwhile, the actress was last seen in the movie Jaanu co-starring Sharwanand as the male lead. The Dil Raju helmed romantic drama is a remake of the Tamil movie ’96 featuring Trisha Krishnan.  The movie that has been directed by C. Prem Kumar has received a humongous response from the audience. Samantha will soon feature in the second season of The Family Man which also features Manoj Bajpayee. Apart from that, she will be seen in the movie Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal co-starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.

(ALSO READ: Samantha Akkineni’s BFF Shilpa Reddy tests positive for COVID 19 days after their meeting?)

Credits :Instagram

Latest Videos
Deepika Padukone’s beauty and makeup secrets REVEALED
Kangana Ranaut on Hrithik Roshan calling her a gold digger, nepotism & battling financial lows
Kumkum Bhagyas Sriti Jha on equation with Shabbir Ahluwalia, missing work, non payment of dues
Father's Day 2020: Celeb dads who celebrated the occasion for the FIRST time
Celebs who are yoga enthusiasts
Sushmita Sen on turning ‘Aarya’ for her Alizeh, Renee, Rohman Shawl & her comeback
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: Here’s a timeline of police investigation in the case
Amit Bhadana on struggles to become the most followed YouTuber in India, criticism
Manish Malhotra and Kareena Kapoor Khan talk about The Blender's Pride Fashion Tour in Hyderabad
Sushant Singh Rajput demise : Rhea Chakraborty interrogated for 9 hours by Mumbai Police
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise : Kangana Ranaut asks, 'Did someone put the idea of suicide in his mind?'

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement