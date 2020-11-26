Samantha Akkineni flaunts her lean frame in biker shorts & crop top set as she holidays in Maldives

Samantha Akkineni is having the best time of her life and is enjoying the sea vibes of Maldives. Take a look

Samantha Akkineni, who has been enjoying her vacation in the Maldives with Naga Chaitanya, has shared another stunning picture of herself on Instagram. Sam's travel photos are sure to leave you green with envy and the latest picture sees her enjoying the nature amidst beautiful weather. One can see, the Oh Baby actress is flaunting her lean body in pink biker shorts and crop top set. Samantha Akkineni's vacation wardrobe is grabbing all the attention and we just can't stop talking about it. She is having the best time of her life and is enjoying the sea vibes of Maldives.

A lof celebs recently landed to the Maldives for holiday and it has become one star-studded destination. Rakul Preet Singh recently returned to Mumbai after vacationing in Maldives with her family. On the other hand, Kajal Aggarwal was at the same place for her honeymoon with Gautam Kitchlu. The celebs have stepped out after months and clearly, have managed to light up the Internet with their gorgeous and talk-worth holiday photos. Check out Samantha Akkineni's latest pic clicked by Naga Chaitanya.

After returning from her vacation, Sam will resume the shooting of her chat show titled, Sam Jam. The show will witness many Tollywood biggies. She has a couple of films in kitty including Vignesh Shivan directorial Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal.

Her Hindi web-series debut The Famil Man Season 2 is set to release soon. The series features, Manoj Bajpai in the lead.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×