Samantha Akkineni flaunts her no makeup look & reveals her happy mantra for Monday; See PHOTO

The Southern beauty, Samantha Akkineni is known not only for her acting prowess in movies but also for her utter beauty and fashion game. Being a social media queen, the actress exactly knows how to grab attention with her sizzling photoshoots or cheerful posts. Above all, we are totally a fan of Samantha’s no makeup looks, they are our favourite! Today, the actress yet again shared a glowy no-makeup look, which will leave you in awe.

Samantha took to Instagram and shared a bright face selfie along with a happy mantra to wipe away the Monday blues. The actress can be seen flaunting her no-makeup natural look, right from the bed. Samantha looks fresh as sunflower and her glowing skin is real goals. Sharing the photo, Samantha wrote, "Wake up. Be wonderful. Repeat." Well, looks like that is the mantra she follows daily and we definitely took notes.

This is not the first time, Samantha has shared no makeup pictures. She is known for being transparent and does not shy away from posting pictures with a bare face. Her glowing skin is real goals, which every girl dreams of.

On the work front, Samantha has wrapped up filming for the mythological epic love story Shaakuntalam written and directed by Gunasekhar. The movie is based on the ancient play Abhijnanasakuntalam by the great poet Kalidasa. Samantha will be seen as Shakuntala while Malayalam actor Dev Mohan as Dushyanta. The actress is now busy with Vignesh Shivan's directorial Tamil film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, co-starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.