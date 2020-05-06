Samantha Akkineni flaunts her quality quarantine time; Promises she is ‘going to be a much better actor’

South star Samantha Akkineni fine tunes her acting skills by spending quality quarantine time at home.

While we all know that Samantha Akkineni is one of the finest actors of south India, the actor has now fine tuned her acting skills during her quarantine time. Taking to her Instagram space, Samantha posted a photo and stated that she had spent a productive hour learning more about acting. Along with the post, she also promised she would be a much better actor from now. This post received a massive attention with her fans sharing it on their social media spaces.

Sharing a snap of her online acting class, she wrote, “When you literally had one productive hour in a 1000 and must show it off (I am a going to be a much better actor now just you wait and see... if not I will just be deleting this post)”. The Jannu actor has captured lakhs of hearts with her laudable acting skills in all the movies that she has appeared in. Her laterst outing was the Telugu remake of Tamil film 96, Jaanu.

She will be next seen in Ashwin Saravanan’s next film, in which actor Prasanna will also be seen in a lead role. She took to her social media space and promised that the film will be a woman-centric one. She has also been ropled in to play a female lead in Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. Directed by Vignesh Shivan, the film also has Nayanthara as a female lead. Vijay Sethupathi will be seen as the male lead in the film.

