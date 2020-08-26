Samantha Akkineni flaunts her radiant no makeup look as she relishes healthy vegan dragon fruit pie; See PHOTO

Samantha Akkineni is absolutely true beauty in her no-makeup look and her latest picture is a proof. Check it out below.

South beauty Samantha Akkineni is known for her good looks, on-point fashion sense and toned body. She is one of the actress in the Tollywood film industry who makes sure to follower proper diet and fitness routine. Even in lockdown, Samantha is spending most of her time taking care of her skin and focusing on a healthy diet. This morning, Sam shared a stunning no-makeup look of hers as she enjoyed healthy vegan dragon fruit pie. Sam is absolutely true beauty in her no-makeup look. Doesn't she?

Recently, the Oh Baby actress also revealed the secret protein-rich smoothie recipe that helps her kick off the day. Sam shared that she washes her vegetables with the help of a sterilizer and adds a plate full of grains including flax seeds, omega meal mixes and chia seeds. As we all know, the Majili actress has been growing her own veggies and fruits at home. The stunner started this trend #GrowWithMe recently and is clearly enjoying organic gardening. She is growing a lot of veggies at home amid pandemic and is also inspiring her fans to do the same.

On the work front, Samantha Akkineni will be sharing the screenspace with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in their much-awaited bilingual film, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film is written and directed by Vignesh Shivan and the shooting is yet to go on floors.

Samantha will also make her Hindi debut with web-series, The Family Man season 2.

