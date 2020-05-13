Samantha Akkineni flaunts her radiant skin as she shares a photo with pet Hash amid lockdown; See PHOTO

The latest picture of the Jaanu actress Samantha Akkineni sees her flaunting her glowing skin. Check out the photo.

The Oh Baby actress Samantha Akkineni shared a sweet picture along with her pet Hash. The actress wrote in her Instagram post that she is having a "Good light, good skin, good puppy kinda day." The south siren is flaunting her radiant and flawless skin in her latest Instagram post. The actress is winning hearts with her candid pictures that she's been sharing on her Instagram handle, amid the Coronavirus lockdown. The latest picture of the Jaanu actress sees her flaunting her glowing skin and is seen with her pet Hash.

On the work front, the gorgeous actress featured alongside actor Sharwanand in C. Prem Kumar directorial titled Jaanu. The film was a remake of Trisha Krishnan and Vijay Sethupathi's film 96. The south flick Jaanu did not create the kind of magic on the big screen that was expected from it. The actress also featured in the film titled Oh Baby, which has a theme of fantasy. Samantha Akkineni received a lot of appreciation and love for her performance in the film. The fans are delighted to see Samantha sharing candid pictures from her life amid lockdown on her Instagram account. Previously, the Majili actress also shared a throwback picture alongside husband Naga Chaitanya.

Check out Samantha Akkineni's post:

The much-loved couple from the south are all smiles in the picture. The southern beauty, Samantha Akkineni will next feature in Vignesh Shivan's film, called Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. This film will also star Lady Superstar Nayanthara. The fans and film audiences are eagerly looking forward to this film.

