Samantha Akkineni flaunts her strength and stretching as she enjoys practising trapeze yoga; See Photo

When it comes to fitness and eating healthy, Samantha Akkineni never fails to grab our attention.

South beauty Samantha Akkineni has tried almost all forms of exercise and makes sure to keep herself motivated with fun workout sessions. You name it and she has done it all. This time she has tried her hands at trapeze yoga that is fun, challenging and gives a great stretch to the back and helps relieve all the stress. After Amala Paul, Samantha Akkineni practices aerial or trapeze yoga that is equally challenging. Sharing a photo of the same, Sam wrote on Instagram, "Life is a balance of holding on and letting go . Inversions."

One can see, the Majili actress is flaunting her strength and stretching while she is upside down. When it comes to fitness and eating healthy, Samantha Akkineni never fails to grab our attention. Even during the lockdown, she tried her hands on various types of exercise. Samantha Akkineni is one of the fittest actors down South and she manages to leave us amazed yet again with her another challenging workout session.

Take a look:

Earlier, taking the fitness level a notch up, Samantha had earlier shared a video of her enjoying workout in the garden area of her house. She wrote on her social media page, "May all beings everywhere be happy and free ,and may the thoughts ,words , and actions of my own life contribute in some way to that happiness and to that freedom for all. Breaking the myth that one cannot enhance their performance, build lean muscle etc on a plant based diet...Let’s do this ."

Also Read: WATCH: Rashmika Mandanna says 'I'll come back to Mumbai as soon as lockdown is over' as she heads to Hyderabad

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×