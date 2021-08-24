Samantha Akkineni flaunts her toned body during an intense workout session; Watch VIDEO

Samantha Akkineni is one of the fittest actresses in the film industry and there is no denying about it. The actress always preaches about fitness, yoga, diet and healthy food on her Instagram handle. Starting from yoga to heavy weight lifting, the actress has always made it a point to not miss her workout sessions. She has yet again shared a video from her workout session and we are just in awe.

Samatha Akkineni shared a video of herself acing barepull back as she flaunts her toned arms and sculpted body. The video also shows a side of Samantha’s fitness fashion game, and she is rocking it. Clad in printed shorts and a black bralette, she completed the sporty look with a messy ponytail and shoes. The stunner never leaves a moment to set major goals when it comes to fitness and fashion. Take a look a the video here:

Samantha is no stranger to fitness as the actress often inspires fans to take their health seriously with her pictures and videos. She also practices a vegan lifestyle and also regularly opt for a new way of exercising, be it plant-based transformation or free style.

On the work front, Samantha will be seen next in the mythological film Shaakuntalam, for which she recently warpped up the entire shoot. Samantha will be seen as Shakuntala while Malayalam actor Dev Mohan as Dushyanta. Directed by Gunasekhar, Mohan Babu and Allu Arjun's daughter Arha will be seen in a crucial role. The actress is currently busy shooting for Vignesh Shivan's directorial Tamil movie, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal in Chennai, along with Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. Recently, their pictures from the sets took the internet by storm.